Professor Mark Crispin Miller on the Rolling Thunder of Propaganda Drives (excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Apr 16
•
Apr 16
Time Out for Jab Memes
Transcript posting to resume tomorrow
Apr 15
•
Apr 15
Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Apr 14
•
Apr 14
Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Richard Urso on the Big Toolbox for Early Treatment of Covid
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Apr 12
•
Apr 12
Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Pierre Kory Calls Out Big Pharma's War on Cheap and Effective Ivermectin
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Apr 10
•
Apr 10
Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Ryan Cole "Early treatment saves lives"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Apr 8
•
Apr 8
Warning in '22: Jaco Basson in South Africa, Heart Damage After 2 Pfizer Jabs
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Apr 6
•
Apr 6
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD Blows the Whistle on U.S. Soldiers Injured by the Jabs
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Apr 4
•
Apr 4
Warning in '22: Forest of the Fallen, Collaroy NSW, Australia (Plus Spring Update for Transcriber B's Substack)
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Apr 2
•
Apr 2
Time Out for Mushroom Treatment Memes
Transcript posting will resume tomorrow
Apr 1
•
Apr 1
March 2024
Happy Easter, Plus Time Out for Kerazy Memes
Transcript posting to resume after further memeing
Mar 31
•
Mar 31
Warning in '22: Cindy Young, Jab-Injured Healthcare Worker: "People need to know what's going on out there"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Mar 30
•
Mar 30
