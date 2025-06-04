SCREENSHOT - for the video see link below

Louis Uridel, Owner of Metroflex Gym, Rips the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"I will never, and I mean ever, submit to any request or requirement to wear a mask or vaccine mandates. I will never submit to rules that segregate or dismantle people and put them against each other."

Source video:

"COVID HALL OF FAME: Why Is There So Much Kickback? We Don’t Trust You!"

Sunfellow On COVID-19, posted June 4, 2023, [filmed August 17, 2021]

https://rumble.com/v2s1yba-covid-hall-of-fame-why-is-there-so-much-kickback-we-dont-trust-you.html

