Mike Shinton Rallies the Freedom Fighters in Birmingham UK

"Fear is a potent weapon. Yeah? We've seen that on the masses during the last 18 months. Fear is a potent weapon. Why don't we use it against them? I know we stand in peace, love, and unity, but let's give them back a bit of their own medicine... I don't want to be accused of inciting violence, but metaphorically pick up that stone and start to do something. Because the new world that we're going into it's all about us. The corrupt self-serving evil bastards that have posed as our leaders for far too long, their days are gone. The future's about us and the future's about us building the new world, the world that we want."

Source video:

"Birmingham Freedom Rally 2021 09 18 Speaker Mike Shinton"

brianhillvideos, September 19, 2021 [filmed September 18, 2021]

