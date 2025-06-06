Meryl Dorey at the New South Wales / Queensland Border, Protesting the Jab Mandates

"We need to save our children from this! We need to save our grandchildren from this! We need to tell them no bloody way are you getting near our children!"

Read more

Source video:

"#ReclaimTheLine - Meryl Dorey's speech at the NSW/QLD Border"

Under the Wire, October 3, 2021

https://rumble.com/vna4wj-reclaimtheline-meryl-doreys-speech-at-the-nswqld-border.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share