"We're praying"— Ben and Julie Anne Nobles Share Updates on Julie's Severe Neurological Injuries
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Julie Anne Nobles, with Severe Neurological Injuries, and Her Husband Ben Give Two Updates
"And [the occupational therapist] came back and she said, can I be honest with you? Like, I just want to cry. Like, I've been doing this for over 20 years and I've never seen someone like you. So I'm having difficulty really thinking about how to proceed."
— Julie Anne Nobles
"So we go to Presbyterian. We waited 17 hours in the emergency room lobby"
— Ben Nobles
Source video:
"Julie Anne Nobles with the Support of her Husband Ben"
NO, posted Sept 2, 2021
https://rumble.com/vlzrp5-julie-anne-nobles-with-the-support-of-her-husband-ben.html
