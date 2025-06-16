Julie Anne Nobles, with Severe Neurological Injuries, and Her Husband Ben Give Two Updates

"And [the occupational therapist] came back and she said, can I be honest with you? Like, I just want to cry. Like, I've been doing this for over 20 years and I've never seen someone like you. So I'm having difficulty really thinking about how to proceed."

— Julie Anne Nobles



"So we go to Presbyterian. We waited 17 hours in the emergency room lobby"

— Ben Nobles

"Julie Anne Nobles with the Support of her Husband Ben"

NO, posted Sept 2, 2021

https://rumble.com/vlzrp5-julie-anne-nobles-with-the-support-of-her-husband-ben.html

