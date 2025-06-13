SCREENSHOT - Tom Haviland at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Meeting, June 8, 2025

SCREENSHOT - the show of hands, of embalmers who have been seeing the white clots.

A bit of introduction for this one. My focus is providing transcripts of counter-narrative video from 2021-2023, however once in a while I make an exception to that time frame. Early this year I posted a recap on transcripts of videos about the “white clots,” or more accurately named, fibrinaloid castings, which, beginning soon after the covid jabs roll out, embalmers have been finding in an alarming number of bodies. These transcripts include testimonies from embalmers, funeral directors, and pathologists in the UK, Ireland, Canada, the USA, New Zealand, and Germany. In case you missed it:

Here we are in June of 2025 and on these many horrifying eyewitness reports, and on the hair-raising annual international embalmers surveys by Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner, the mainstream media seems to have buried its head 50 feet down into fast-setting cement. If these journalists had the wherewithal to do their jobs, the widespread appearance of fibrinaloid castings would have been front page news since 2022, when Dr. Jane Ruby broke the story with her interview of embalmer and funeral director Richard Hirschman. But instead, many people, still unaware of the mainstream media’s and much of Big Tech’s censorship of anything that might call into question the covid “vaccines,” know nothing about the “white clots.” And if they happen to have heard of or seen a picture of a white clot, they don’t believe it’s real since they’ve not seen such a thing in, oh, say, the New York Times.

Well, censorship works— until it doesn’t.

While I’m generally not transcribing videos filmed outside of 2021-2023, I make make an exception to bring your attention to the recent post at Laura Kasner’s Clotastrophe, a guest post by Tom Haviland:

And here’s my transcript of an excerpt from the clip from that report of the June 8, 2025 meeting:

Tom Haviland, Having Shared the Worldwide Survey, Asks the TN Funeral Directors for a Show of Hands

"If you're seeing these white fibrous clots over the last few years, keep your hand up...look around folks.. OK. So, a lot of, a lot of hands up there."

Source video:

"TH at TNFD 06082025"

lrkasner, June 10, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6ukwjt-th-at-tnfd-06082025.html

