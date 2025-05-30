SCREENSHOT

For the many readers who may be new here to Transcriber B’s Substack, my focus is making transcripts of counter-narrative videos of 2021-2023. Basically, it’s a rescue operation for the censored and shadow-banned pieces, bits, and chunks of the English language counter-narrative historical record (read more about the why and wherefores here). I post these transcripts over at my dreamwidth.org account, and use this Substack to give individual transcripts a spotlight with a screenshot.

Here on Transcriber B’s Substack I make some exceptions: on rare occasion I spotlight a transcript of a video from outside that time frame; more often it’s a “time off for memes.”

Today I’m making an all new exception for something truly, shiningly special.

“Sane Franciscan,” a San Francisco, California-based artist, has shared the heretofore secret history of The Navy Blue Venn Diagram. This is essential reading for anyone who wants to begin to comprehend what has befallen us and what, actually, was the proactive response on the part of more than a few.— TB



