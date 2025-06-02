Amy Alvo Testifies About Her Daughter's Injuries After Pfizer: "She couldn't walk"

"It has almost been 7 months since Abby received the vaccine. Her right arm continues to shake uncontrollably. California is now mandating the vaccine and Abby's school is requiring her to be fully vaccinated by November. We thought we would easily get a medical exemption due to having a documented adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine. We requested the medical exemption. It was denied, not once but twice. We were told there are two other vaccines that Abby could try. I am asking all of you today, do not allow our children to be experiment."

Read more

Source video:

"A. Alvo FDA Testimony"

react19org, posted January 26, 2023

https://rumble.com/v279roi-a.-alvo-fda-testimony.html

