"I completely healed"— Diego Talks to Rosie at the Balmoral Beach Forest of the Fallen
Transcript of a censored video of 2024
My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this video which was recorded in 2024.— TB
Diego Talks to Rosie at the Balmoral Beach Forest of the Fallen
"I took 2 shots of the Pfizer back in November 21. I was severely injured. Damaged my neurological and central nervous system. I had about 30 different neurological issues. Took a while, took about 2 years and, ah, two and a half years, but I completely healed."
Read more
Source video:
"Forest of the Fallen ||| Diegos story"
April 4, 2024
https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Diegos-story:f
Related:
Who Was Speaking Out in '23? Forest of Fallen at Newport, New South Wales, Australia
Rosie Marshall and Others with the Forest of the Fallen Outside MP Tim James' Office: "people are dying from these vaccines"
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free