My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this video which was recorded in 2024.— TB

Diego Talks to Rosie at the Balmoral Beach Forest of the Fallen

"I took 2 shots of the Pfizer back in November 21. I was severely injured. Damaged my neurological and central nervous system. I had about 30 different neurological issues. Took a while, took about 2 years and, ah, two and a half years, but I completely healed."

Source video:

"Forest of the Fallen ||| Diegos story"

April 4, 2024

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Diegos-story:f

