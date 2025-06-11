"Ban the jab, Governor DeSantis"— Journalist and Father James Grundvig
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Journalist and Father James Grundvig: "Ban the jab, Governor DeSantis"
"It's not a normal jab. It's a clot shot. It's a bioweapon. It's a gene therapy device. It is destroying human beings... Everything was a set up and a lie."
Read more
Source video:
"James Grundvig Calls On Governor DeSantis To Ban The Jab!"
Caturano and Ricks, December 20, 2023
https://rumble.com/v42990x-james-grundvig-calls-on-governor-desantis-to-ban-the-jab.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free