Journalist and Father James Grundvig: "Ban the jab, Governor DeSantis"

"It's not a normal jab. It's a clot shot. It's a bioweapon. It's a gene therapy device. It is destroying human beings... Everything was a set up and a lie."

Source video:

"James Grundvig Calls On Governor DeSantis To Ban The Jab!"

Caturano and Ricks, December 20, 2023

https://rumble.com/v42990x-james-grundvig-calls-on-governor-desantis-to-ban-the-jab.html

