Dennis Smith Offers Encouragement and Hope for the Vaxx-Injured

"My daughter... lives over on the coast. She, very fit 24 year-old at the time, decided to get the vaccine and unbeknownst to me, after she had gotten it in January 2021, and shortly after that she started having symptoms of kind of extreme covid but then brain fog and then what I would call MS symptoms. Her body shut down. She, towards the end, couldn't even walk. She was put in a wheelchair."

Source video:

"Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23"

Informed Choice WA, Posted February 12, 2023

https://rumble.com/v297djc-pandemic-harms-listening-session-wenatchee-wa-28jan23.html

[2:02:26 - 2:05:24]

