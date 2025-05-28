"It's so wrong what has gone on"— Elizabeth Hart Talks to Graham Hood and John Larter About Informed Consent and the Mandates
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2023
Elizabeth Hart Talks with Graham Hood & John Larter About Informed Consent and Mandates (Excerpt)
"While there's a lot of attention being given to adverse events, which of course is vitally important, the other big aspect here is the exploitation of millions of people with them being set up to be exploited over and over again... that is really the most shocking thing, is the mandates, in a liberal democracy, what we thought was a free country, for people to be coerced into having medical interventions, to be denied that freedom to consider a medical intervention."
Read more
Source video:
"Tonight on Club Grubbery we put a call-out to put pressure on AHPRA."
RoyalAustralian, April 5, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ggesa-tonight-on-club-grubbery-we-put-a-call-out-to-put-pressure-on-ahpra..html
Subscribe for free