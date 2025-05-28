SCREENSHOT - to view video look for link below

Elizabeth Hart Talks with Graham Hood & John Larter About Informed Consent and Mandates (Excerpt)

"While there's a lot of attention being given to adverse events, which of course is vitally important, the other big aspect here is the exploitation of millions of people with them being set up to be exploited over and over again... that is really the most shocking thing, is the mandates, in a liberal democracy, what we thought was a free country, for people to be coerced into having medical interventions, to be denied that freedom to consider a medical intervention."

Source video:

"Tonight on Club Grubbery we put a call-out to put pressure on AHPRA."

RoyalAustralian, April 5, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ggesa-tonight-on-club-grubbery-we-put-a-call-out-to-put-pressure-on-ahpra..html

