With the end of the first quarter of 2025, Transcriber B’s Substack, which is dedicated to spotlighting my transcripts of censored and shadow-banned “counter-official-narrative” videos of 2021-2023, now moves to posting 2 - 3 times per week. I still have many more transcripts in-line for a spotlight here, so look for more transcripts, albeit on this less frequent basis.— TB

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Now to the “do not comply” memes:

Speaking of tin foil hat memes, some oldies but goodies:

The epigraph above is taken from this recent post:

Share