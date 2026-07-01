For those new to Transcriber B’s Substack, my focus (always with an eye to fair use, hence many are only brief excerpts) is on transcribing counter-narrative English language videos of 2021-2023. For a deep dive and answers to frequently asked questions, see “What’s This All About?”

Given that I’ve been at this since 2021 the archive of transcriptions has grown to substantial size. It’s looking like it will wrap up at something close to 1,000 transcripts. But there’s a ways to go yet. Some prominent names of those who spoke out early are not yet in the index— hold tight, chances are there’s a transcript in-progress. I like to say, tortoise is my spirit animal.

For this third quarter of 2026 look for posts to the List of Transcriptions on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In addition I will be continuing work on the index. When a given subcategory is complete, or nearly so, I’ll use a Friday to post a “recap” with a link to the updated index.

To conclude, these are the Substack “recap” posts from the last quarter:

See also:

First Quarter 2026 Recap of Recaps Transcriber B · Mar 30 For those new to Transcriber B’s Substack, my focus (always with an eye to fair use, hence many are only brief excerpts) is on transcribing counter-narrative videos of 2021-2023. For a deep dive and answers to frequently asked questions, see “What’s This All About?” Read full story

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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