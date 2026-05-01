Recap: Wake Up Eire Information Drop at the Ministry of Health, Dublin— Selected Transcripts
Transcripts of suppressed videos of 2023 — progress on the index
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #WAKE-UP-EIRE-INFO-DROP-DUBLIN, selected speeches at a protest against the dangers of the covid jabs at the Ministry of Health in Dublin, filmed December 1, 2023.
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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