The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #WAKE-UP-EIRE-INFO-DROP-DUBLIN, selected speeches at a protest against the dangers of the covid jabs at the Ministry of Health in Dublin, filmed December 1, 2023.

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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