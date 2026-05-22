The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #MINNESOTA-PRESS-CONF-COVID-"VACCINE"-BILL-OF-RIGHTS, selected testimonies in support of proposed state legisltation, April 20, 2022.

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share