Recap: Minnesota Press Conference for Covid "Vaccine" Bill of Rights (April 20, 2022)
Transcripts of suppressed video of 2022 — progress on the index
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #MINNESOTA-PRESS-CONF-COVID-"VACCINE"-BILL-OF-RIGHTS, selected testimonies in support of proposed state legisltation, April 20, 2022.
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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