The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #VA-MEDICAL-FREEDOM-ALLANCE-AT-VA-BOARD-OF-HEALTH filmed March 23, 2023.

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share