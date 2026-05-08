Recap: Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Members Protest the Covid Jabs for Kids Before the Virginia Board of Health
Transcripts of suppressed videos of 2023 — progress on the index
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #VA-MEDICAL-FREEDOM-ALLANCE-AT-VA-BOARD-OF-HEALTH filmed March 23, 2023.
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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