Time to spring into spring!

For those new to Transcriber B’s Substack, my focus (always with an eye to fair use, hence many are only brief excerpts) is on transcribing counter-narrative videos of 2021-2023. For a deep dive and answers to frequently asked questions, see “What’s This All About?”

For this second quarter of 2026 look for posts to the List of Transcriptions on Mondays and Wednesdays; in addition I will be continuing work on the index. When a given subcategory is complete, or nearly so, I’ll use a Friday to post here a “recap” with a link to the updated index.

To conclude, here are the Substack recap posts from the last quarter, from the most recent, March 20, 2026, going back to January 9, 2026:



Previous Quarter’s Recap:

Please note that the index to the List of Transcriptions has many more subject and events / campaigns subcategories, all still works-in-progress. In addition, there are several noted individuals in the medical freedom movement who spoke out early on and whose names do not yet appear on the index; be assured that in due time most of these will be included. Bunnies may be the season’s darlings but my spirit animal is the tortoise. And my spirit geological formation is the stalagmite.— TB

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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