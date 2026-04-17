The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #NYC-COUNCIL-WORKERS-MANDATES, selected testimonies protesting the mandates on New York City workers, September 9, 2022. Now wrapping up the recaps for this series with NYC citizens, Sanitation Workers and Other Workers:

This concludes the recaps for #NYC-COUNCIL-WORKERS-MANDATES (September 9, 2022) . Other recaps in this category previously posted here include:

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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