Recap: New York City Citizens, Sanitation Workers and Other Workers Testify Before the New York City Council, September 9, 2022
Transcripts of suppressed video of 2022 — progress on the index
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #NYC-COUNCIL-WORKERS-MANDATES, selected testimonies protesting the mandates on New York City workers, September 9, 2022. Now wrapping up the recaps for this series with NYC citizens, Sanitation Workers and Other Workers:
This concludes the recaps for #NYC-COUNCIL-WORKERS-MANDATES (September 9, 2022) . Other recaps in this category previously posted here include:
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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