"The game is up. The info's out. It's time to stop"— Edel Gillick at Wake Up Eire's Dublin Information Drop
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Edel Gillick with Wake Up Eire's Dublin Information Drop
"The game is up. The info's out. It's time to stop."
Read more
Source video:
"Edel Gillick - Wakeupeire March && Information Drop - Dublin, Minister Health"
actioncovid1984, posted December 3, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3zdeua-edel-gillick-wakeupeire-march-and-and-information-drop-dublin-minister-heal.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free