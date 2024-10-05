Patrick E. Walsh in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"And so far for the 11 months in 2023 there's about 5,500 excess deaths and we're running at about 20%. That's frightening. And there's nobody talking about it except us...you can only invert the truth so often and get away with it."

Read more

Source video:

"Patrick E Walshe [Walsh]- Wakeupeire March && Information Drop - Dublin, Minister Health"

actioncovid1984, posted December 3, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3zdiwj-patrick-e-walshe-wakeupeire-march-and-and-information-drop-dublin-minister-.html

via: https://patrickewalsh.substack.com/p/a-day-in-the-vax-damage-trenches

