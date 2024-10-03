Dave Edan with Wake Up Eire: "we'll fight and fight and never stop until we get justice"

"You all need to confront elected politicians wherever you find them. OK? You need to meet them face to face. Show them the leaflets, engage in a debate and, and, and peaceful protest. And I urge for peaceful protest in their faces... Hunt them. Hunt them night and day with the truth. Don't give them any rest."

Read more

Source video:

"Dave Edan - Wakeupeire March && Information Drop - Dublin, Minister Health"

actioncovid1984, December 3, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3zdhbp-dave-edan-wakeupeire-march-and-and-information-drop-dublin-minister-health.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share