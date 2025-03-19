Time Out for Sane Franciscan's Interview of Transcriber B for "Wake the Folk Up"— Part I
Transcript posting to resume shortly
With many thanks to Sane Franciscan, a most inspiring artist and ardent freedom activist:
Relatedly:
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Neshma Friend in San Francisco: "Stay sane, stay sane!"
·
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free