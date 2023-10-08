Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Sane Francisco in San Francisco: "Stay sane, stay sane!"
Transcript of a video of 2021
Sane Francisco at the Health & Freedom Rally at San Francisco's City Hall
"Stay sane! I love to say, stay sane, stay sane!"
Read more
Source video:
My Speech at the Health & Freedom Rally, August August 2021
(Filmed August 27th 2021 at City Hall, San Francisco, California)
Sane Francisco, Posted August 31, 2023
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free