Usually when I call “time out” it’s for a batch of memes, but not today. It’s time out for a recap on the fibrinaloid clots (aka “white” clots). Embalmers started finding these strange rubbery structures in bodies in 2022— and it was Dr. Jane Ruby who broke the story in her interview with US embalmer Richard Hirschman. Since then other embalmers and funeral directors have come forward: Brenton Faithfull, Anna Foster, Wallace Hooker, Laura Jefferey, Nicky Rupright King, John McGhee, and most energetically, John O’Looney. Pathologists including Drs. Ryan Cole and Arne Burkhardt have spoken publicly about their findings as well. Reportedly, such structures have also been found in living patients.

Long, worm-like, rubbery “white clots” might sound absurd, like something out of a bad movie, but the evidence is now international that these are in fact real, and they are appearing often enough to merit serious concern as yet another addition to the now stupendous list of adverse reactions to the covid jabs.

At this point in time, mid-January 2025, the latest news on the fibrinaloid clots is over at Laura Kasner’s Substack, Clotastrophe. Of note, Kasner recently covered the results of her and Thomas Haviland’s third annual embalmer’s survey (read about that here and here). If you want to see photos of the fibrinous clots (—not for the squeamish—), Clotastrophe is a go-to resource.

My modest contribution to putting some light on this topic has been to transcribe selected excerpts from censored videos of testimony from funeral directors, embalmers, and pathologists. (Please note that my general focus is on transcribing censored and shadow-banned video 2021-2023. Undoubtedly there is much more video that merits a transcription in 2024, and beyond, but I need to be moving on.) What I have to date then are transcripts from 2022-2023 of testimony from named individuals in the US, Canada, Ireland, UK, Germany, and New Zealand. (For updates, see my index page and see also the page on fibrinaloid clots.)

In chronological order:

SCREENSHOT - DR. JANE RUBY AND RICHARD HIRSCHMAN

Dr. Jane Ruby and Embalmer Richard Hirschman Look at Rubbery Clots (brief excerpt)

"I want to warn people, this is going to be a bit graphic"

Source video:

“Worldwide Exclusive: Embalmers Find Veins & Arteries Filled with Never Before Seen Rubbery Clots”

DrJaneRubyShow Published January 31, 2022

https://rumble.com/vtr470-worldwide-exclusive-embalmers-find-veins-and-arteries-filled-with-never-bef.html

SCREENSHOT - STEVE KIRSCH AND ANNA FOSTER

Embalmer Anna Foster Talks to Steve Kirsch About Finding Large "Fibrous-Looking" Clots (excerpts)

"They're just bizarre.... It's like calamari."

Source video:

Explosive: Embalmer reveals 93% of cases have deadly clots caused by the COVID vax

stkirsch, posted February 12, 2022

https://rumble.com/vuqk1w-explosive-embalmer-reveals-93-of-cases-have-deadly-clots-caused-by-the-vax.html

SCREENSHOT- JOHN O’LOONEY

SCREENSHOT: DR. DARIA SCHOOLER, MAVERICK BLACK, DR. SAM DUBÉ, AND JOHN O’LOONEY (HOLDING UP VIAL OF WHITE CLOTS)

UK Funeral Director John O'Looney Talks About the White Clots (brief excerpt)

"This one, this one here came out of the aorta. From the heart. They take the shape of the vessels that they're growing in, totally, and they gradually fill the vessels as they grow. And, and these, obviously, that's what's killed him."

Source video:

John O'Looney Presents Latest Clotting Evidence in the Vaccinated

=ICR=

( at ) MAVERICK

June 30, 2022

https://odysee.com/Interview-ICR:d66a61dfe05460ff77833f31e8a7ebac3331116c

SCREENSHOT - WALLACE HOOKER AND SHERRY STRONG

Embalmer Wallace Hooker Speaks Out on Finding Fibrinous Stuctures (Excerpts)

"How can we as decent human beings turn a blind eye to what we're seeing in the embalming rooms?"

Source video:

"Wallace Hooker - Embalmer and Funeral Director Speaks Out About the 'Clots' (that aren't clots)"

[Interview by Sherry Strong]

Children's Health Defense Canada September 12, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1juqup-wallace-hooker-embalmer-and-funeral-director-speaks-out-about-the-clots-tha.html

SCREENSHOT - BRENTON FAITHFULL AND LIZ GUNN

New Zealand Funeral Director Brenton Faithfull Talks to Liz Gunn About the White Clots (excerpt)

"I've never seen anything like these... I'm finding it in vaccinated bodies not unvaccinated bodies."

Source video:

Whistleblowing Kiwi Funeral Director Brenton Faithfull

FreeNZ, October 6, 2022

https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/220930---BrentonFaithfull:5



SCREENSHOT - NICKY RUPRIGHT KING AND JASON LIOSATOS

Embalmer Nicky Rupright King Talks to Jason Liosatos About the Fibrinous Clots (excerpts)

"I had never seen anything like that ever in my career and many bodies of embalming. That particular one, I actually tore my respirator off and slid down the side of the counter and just started crying. It's very scary to see that. I, myself, I am vaccinated as well. And so are my parents."

Source video:

EMBALMER NICKY RUPRIGHT KING EXPOSES STRANGE BLOOD CLOTS IN VEINS OF VACCINATED DEATHS

Jason Liosatos, November 29, 2022

Project Humanity with Jason Liosatos

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Ev4bzcLuj4e/

https://jasonliosatos.com/embalmer-nicky-rupright-king-exposes-strange-blood-clots-in-veins-of-vaccinated-deaths/

SCREENSHOT - DR. RYAN COLE

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole on What's in the Strange Fibrous Clots (brief excerpt)

"that's fibrin, it's reticulin, it's a bunch of amino acids, but more importantly, there's a material that the body doesn't break down very easily called amyloid"

Source video:

"Foot-Long Blood Clots" From mRNA, Says Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole w/ Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

December 1, 2022

SCREENSHOT - OFF-GRID IRELAND PODCAST

Embalmer John McGhee Talks About the White Clots to Off-Grid Ireland Podcast (Excerpts)

"The clots that are forming now are made of, not composed of blood. That's the thing. That's what's not common. And the consistency and the size. It's just like something that's never been experienced before."

Source video:

"Embalmer John McGhee Chats Off-Grid Ireland"

Off-Grid Ireland, posted December 31, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0FudnOuCryag/

Dr. Sam Sigoloff and Tom Haviland Talk About the Battle in the Unseen Realm

"This is a battle for your mind, for your heart, for your soul. And what we need to do is have everyone understand that and stand up for God's Kingdom. And gain that ground."

— Dr. Sam Sigoloff

"I totally agree with you, Dr. Sam. You know, pray about it, and trust a little bit more your God-given natural immune system."

— Tom Haviland



Source video:

"69. Tom Haviland and the Fibrous Clots"

Dr. Sigoloff, February 12, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2993g8-69.-tom-haviland-and-the-fibrous-clots.html

[screenshot]

SCREENSHOT - LAURA JEFFERY AND SHAWN BUCKLEY

Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Embalmer Laura Jeffery (selected excerpts)

"It is horrifying"

Source video:

Canada's National Citizens Inquiry

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/

https://www.youtube.com/@citizensinquiry

Also (same video)

Licensed Funeral Director Laura Jeffery on Post-Vaccine Embalming | NCI

April 1, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2fuj08-licensed-funeral-director-laura-jeffery-on-post-vaccine-embalming-nci.html

SCREENSHOT: TOM HAVILAND, DR. JOE SANSONE, AND LAURA KASNER

Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey: Dr. Joseph Sansone Interviews Thomas Haviland and Laura Kasner

(two excerpts)

* Laura Kasner on her efforts to present evidence of mass murder to Ohio officials (first excerpt)

"I had a connection to one of the state senators who's in a county near me and I met with her back in April, presented her with a 400, almost 400-page binder. Didn't have to convince her of the dangers of the shot, she was well aware of them. She didn't, and her family didn't get the shots."

* Thomas Haviland on the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey (second excerpt)

"We had 179 embalmers responded worldwide to the survey. And of those that responded, 119 of them, almost exactly 66%, two-thirds, are indeed seeing the white fibrous clots"

— Thomas Haviland

"The clots almost look like large night-crawler worms. They are usually very long. They kind of branch off from the main clot. I started noticing them after the covid vaccine came out. I've been embalming for the last 13 years and I've only started seeing these clots in the last year or two."

— Embalmer from Missouri who participated in the survey

Source video:

Interview - Thomas Haviland and Laura Kasner

josesansone, posted September 4, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3ekg2d-interview-thomas-haviland-and-laura-kasner.html

[screenshot]

[screenshot]

SCREENSHOT: OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL DAVE YOST

Laura Kasner Confronts Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

"How many more Ohioans... will die before your office conducts an investigation?"

Source video:

Shocking! Ohio Attorney General Claims 'No Authority to Investigate' C19 Deaths and Injuries from C19 'vaccine' (AKA Bioweapon)

joesansone, posted September 3, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3eh99q-shocking-ohio-attorney-general-claims-no-authority-to-investigate-c19-death.html

SCREENSHOT: DR. ARNE BUCKHARDT AND TALOR HUDAK

Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt Talks to Taylor Hudak About the Fibrinaloid Clots (excerpts)

"we concluded that these clot formations are an indication that, that, that in the past there was endothelial damage, and if it's still forming it's an ongoing endothelial damage, and through the endothelial damage, proteins and matrix constituents of the vessel wall come into the blood, can circulate in the blood. And under certain circumstances they can form these clots... it seems to be the case that it is associated with vaccination."

Source video:

"Dr. Arne Burkhardt's Final Interview— Revealing the Grave Dangers of mRNA Vaccines"

By Taylor Hudak, December 23, 2023

https://rumble.com/v42yfh5-pathologist-arne-burkhardt-final-interview-revealing-the-grave-dangers-of-m.html

See also:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/arne-burkhardt-interview-12-23-23/

SCREENSHOT

Funeral Director John O'Looney Shows 7 Vials of the White Clots

"Each one represents a person murdered by the state who will never see justice unless we get it for the, And I devote my life into getting that justice for them. This has got to stop."

Source video:

John Olooney ( at ) OlooneyJohn

10:52 AM October 20, 2024

https://x.com/OlooneyJohn/status/1847923736659272019



[Please note that the focus of this collection is video from 2021-2023. Transcripts outside this time frame are a rare exception]

