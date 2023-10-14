Thomas Haviland, Dr. Joseph Sansone, and Laura Kasner

Thomas Haviland on the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey (excerpt)

"We had 179 embalmers responded worldwide to the survey. And of those that responded, 119 of them, almost exactly 66%, two-thirds, are indeed seeing the white fibrous clots"

— Thomas Haviland

"The clots almost look like large night-crawler worms. They are usually very long. They kind of branch off from the main clot. I started noticing them after the covid vaccine came out. I've been embalming for the last 13 years and I've only started seeing these clots in the last year or two."

— Embalmer from Missouri who participated in the survey

