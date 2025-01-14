My focus is making transcripts of censored and shadow-banned videos from 2021-23, however I make rare exceptions, such this short one from 2024, which I post now as follow up from last Thursday’s spotlight post on the excerpts from Off-Grid Ireland’s 2023 interview with embalmer John McGhee. For anyone who has not yet heard about the fibrinaloid clots that started appearing about 6 months after the jabs roll out, I would to point to the results of Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner’s third annual survey of embalmers, which you can read about at Laura Kasner’s Substack, “Clotastrophe.” I would also point to the collection of transcripts of video testimony from funeral directors and embalmers in the US (Richard Hirschman, Anna Foster, Nicky Rupright King), Canada (Laura Jeffery), New Zealand (Brenton Faithfull), Ireland (John McGhee), and several more transcripts of video of British funeral director John O’Looney—plus pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole— which you can find here.

Funeral Director John O'Looney Shows 7 Vials of the White Clots

"Each one represents a person murdered by the state who will never see justice unless we get it for them. And I devote my life into getting that justice for them. This has got to stop."

Source video:

John Olooney ( at ) OlooneyJohn

10:52 AM October 20, 2024

https://x.com/OlooneyJohn/status/1847923736659272019

