It was just the other day, thanks to a comment by James Byrne on Patrick E. Walsh’s Substack, that I found Off-Grid Ireland podcast’s 2022 interview with Irish embalmer John McGhee. Such is the power of censorship, that even someone such as myself, who has been actively looking for such videos every day since 2021, comes upon such an important interview so belatedly.

This transcript is especially important because it now adds Irish eyewitness testimony on the fibrinaloid clots (“white clots”) to the list that already includes transcripts of eyewitness testimony from funeral directors, embalamers, and others from the US, Canada, the UK, and New Zealand. (Please note that I focus on censored and shadow-banned video and audio from 2021-2023; there may be much more from 2024-present, however that would fall outside my purview.)

Irish Embalmer John McGhee Talks About the White Clots to Off-Grid Ireland Podcast (2 Excerpts)

"I'm seeing those myself. Like, that's something I've born witness to several times"

Read more

Source audio:

"Embalmer John McGhee Chats Off-Grid Ireland"

Off-Grid Ireland, posted December 31, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0FudnOuCryag/

