Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay at the Remdesivir Lawsuit Conference: "You've been lied to"

"I'm here to tell you that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were always safe and effective for the treatment of coronavirus and that there was an agenda that was set out to demonize them, to, to show that they weren't safe and effective in order to allow for emergency use authorization for both remdesivir and the covid genetic vaccines."

Source video:

"Dr. McCullough speaks in Fresno at the Remdesivir Lawsuit conference!"

[National Press Conference, September 7, 2022 TruthforHealth.org]

Peter McCullough, MD, posted September 11, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1jl35e-dr.-mccullough-speaks-in-fresno-at-the-remdesivir-lawsuit-conference-min-53.html

