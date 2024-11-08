Adam Rowland to the BBC: "you're full of absolute sh#t, you evil bastards"

"Before your vaccine I had a successful career. I could row 5K on the rowing machine in under 19 minutes, I could do 20 K on a walk bike in under half an hour. I was fit as any man. And this is what your safe vaccine has done to me. And you are colluding together with the media, covering it up."

Source video:

January 13, 2023

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1613893606196084737/pu/vid/1280x720/kA3_t9UMKRvU7LUj.mp4?tag=12

Note: This video is no longer online at the link, however it was captured by the Wayback Machine:

https://web.archive.org/web/20230123033734/https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1613893606196084737/pu/vid/1280x720/kA3_t9UMKRvU7LUj.mp4?tag=12

