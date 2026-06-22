SCREENSHOT - to view video click on link below

SCREENSHOT - to view video click on link below

Frustrated Father in Virginia Lashes Out at School Board

"You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed. You think you're some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you're making when the statistics do not lie that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus."

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Source video:

Frustrated Parent Goes off on School Board

Sean Hannity, posted January 27, 2021

https://rumble.com/vdc4i5-frustrated-parent-goes-off-on-school-board.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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