“You will see more of us. I urge you to stand up”—Lindsey Briones Speaks Out About Her Debilitating Heart Injuries After One Pfizer
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Lindsey Briones Speaks Out About Her Debilitating Heart Injuries After One Pfizer
“This is the first time I am speaking out. I will no longer be silent. We will no longer be silent. You will see more of us. I urge you to stand up. I need your help to get justice for not only myself but every single one of you and your families.”
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Source video:
“Vaccine Injury 210”
Covid vaccine deception and what’s next... posted September 13, 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nizFusAHFCPY
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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