Lindsey Briones Speaks Out About Her Debilitating Heart Injuries After One Pfizer

“This is the first time I am speaking out. I will no longer be silent. We will no longer be silent. You will see more of us. I urge you to stand up. I need your help to get justice for not only myself but every single one of you and your families.”

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Source video:

“Vaccine Injury 210”

Covid vaccine deception and what’s next... posted September 13, 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nizFusAHFCPY

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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