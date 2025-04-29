Bereaved Family Members Ask Doctors and Nurses to Speak Out About Covid Protocol Hospital Murders

"We ask for all hospital doctors and nurses to speak up"— Patty Myers

"About what they witnessed in the hospitals due to covid hospital protocols."— Joey's Daughter

"You may have not known what you were a part of or what you participated in."— Greta Crawford

"But you do now."— Kurtis Bay

"You know now."— Patty Myers

"You know now."— Andy's Wife

Source video:

"A Plea To Drs. & Nurses"

ProtocolKills.com

Posted September 13, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1jywix-a-plea-to-drs.-and-nurses.html

