Whistleblower Lt. Col. Dr. Peter Chambers Talks About Jab Injuries and Informed Consent (Excerpt)

"I said [to the general], sir, I said, that we have a regulation, its AR40 dash 562 chapter 8, paragraph 4, clearly states, under Emergency Use Authorization, I must do informed consent. It's a regulation, sir."

"Lieutenant Colonel Peter Chambers: If We Don't Stop This, Our Military Is Going To Be Decimated!"

Sunfellow On COVID-19, posted March 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/vyneoo-lieutenant-colonel-peter-chambers-if-we-dont-stop-this-our-military-is-goin.html

