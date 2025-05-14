"You know, I love these soldiers"— Lt. Col. Dr. Peter Chambers Talks to Steve Kirsch About the Jab Injuries and Informed Consent (Excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Whistleblower Lt. Col. Dr. Peter Chambers Talks About Jab Injuries and Informed Consent (Excerpt)
"I said [to the general], sir, I said, that we have a regulation, its AR40 dash 562 chapter 8, paragraph 4, clearly states, under Emergency Use Authorization, I must do informed consent. It's a regulation, sir."
"Lieutenant Colonel Peter Chambers: If We Don't Stop This, Our Military Is Going To Be Decimated!"
