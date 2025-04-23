"You kick the family out"— Whistleblower Nurse Erin Tells Mel K How and Why the Covid Patients Were Being Murdered
Transcript of a brief excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Nurse Erin On the Hospital Killing Fields
"I call it the perfect storm... there's no liability"
Read more
Source video:
"Mel K & Hero Whistleblower & Author Nurse Erin On the Hospital Killing Fields 4-13-22"
The Mel K Show, April 13, 2022
https://themelkshow.com/mel-k-hero-whistleblower-veteran-author-nurse-erin-on-the-hospital-killing-fields-4-13-22/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free