"You have people that are fellow Americans that are being hurt, no fault of their own"— Ken Ruettgers, Speaking Out for the Covid Vaccine Injured at Senator Ron Johnson's Press Conference, 2021
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2021
Ken Ruettgers, Helping the Covid Jab Injured Tell Their Stories and Get Help
“We’re pro-vaccine. And they [the “vaccine”-injured in the press conference] think we can be pro-vaccine, attack this pandemic, and get through this pandemic, and be taken care of and being heard. They think we can do both. That sounds reasonable to me.”
