"You have gaslit us, you have made the public think we are liars"— Terry Jenkins, Severely and Multiply Injured After One Pfizer, Rips Into the FDA
Transcript of a counter-narrative video of 2023
Terry Jenkins, Severely and Multiply Injured After One Pfizer, Blasts the FDA
“This is a crime against humanity... How do you sleep with yourselves at night knowing that people are dying and being injured?”
Read more
Source video:
“Public Comments from the Vaccine Injured - VRBPAC meeting 1/26/23”
Vaccine Injury Stories from Angel Medic, posted January 28, 2023
https://rumble.com/v27jr8q-public-comments-from-the-vaccine-injured-vrbpac-meeting-12623.html
[35:48 - 39:14]
Subscribe for free