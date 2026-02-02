SCREENSHOT. Testimony is at time stamps 35:48 - 39:14. To listen, click on the link provided below.

Terry Jenkins, Severely and Multiply Injured After One Pfizer, Blasts the FDA

“This is a crime against humanity... How do you sleep with yourselves at night knowing that people are dying and being injured?”

Source video:

“Public Comments from the Vaccine Injured - VRBPAC meeting 1/26/23”

Vaccine Injury Stories from Angel Medic, posted January 28, 2023

https://rumble.com/v27jr8q-public-comments-from-the-vaccine-injured-vrbpac-meeting-12623.html

[35:48 - 39:14]

