Molecular Biologist and Immunologist Professor Dolores Cahill Speaks Out

"You have a beautiful immune system. You can protect it by eating well, good nutrition and sleeping. And you can ask your doctors for treatments like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and about vitamin D, C, and zinc."

Read more



Source video:

"VOICES Professor Dolores Cahill"

HealthFreedomIreland, February 11, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ItaLsQHxspuy

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share