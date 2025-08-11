Brianna Reads the Definition of "Mandate" in Black's Law Dictionary, 11th Edition

"You guys, say no."

Source video:

"MANDATES are NOT law! We do NOT comply"

Free Your Mind Videos, Posted August 24, 2023 [originally filmed as per comment May 11, 2021)

https://rumble.com/v3b5ib2-mandates-are-not-law-we-do-not-comply.html

hat tip: https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/inmates-running-the-asylum/comment/143157428

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share