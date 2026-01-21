"You guys ready for a good news story?"— Matt Strickland at the Virginia State Capitol
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
A Good News Story from Virginia Restaurant Owner Matt Strickland
“If you’re not going to give me my constitutional rights, the rights that were given to me by the Lord, not by you, if you’re not going to give them to me, then I’m going to take them.”
Read more
Source video:
“Matt Strickland - Lobby Day 2023”
Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted January 24, 2023
https://rumble.com/v27086w-matt-strickland-lobby-day-2023.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free