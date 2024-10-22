Shaun Frederickson Tells Off the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"You're using terror and fear to control the populace.... 67% of the deaths are from the vaccinated. Why are we not talking about this?"

"Public Comment Speaking to: ITEM 21: UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 RESPONSE"

August 16, 2022 San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session

[1:24:43 - 1:26:48]

