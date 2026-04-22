Screenshot - Dr. James Lyons Weiler

Biomedical Research Scientist Dr. James Lyons-Weiler Slams Coercion and Bad Science

“The coercion is illegal. The coercion is unethical... public health in the United States of America has to grow up. The denialism is not working anymore. The jig is up. The public knows, too many people know, it’s out there. You can’t deny your way out of this anymore, and you risk losing it all. All of it. You will not have a public health program, as you recognize it, if you continue this pathway.”

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Source video:

“James Lyons-Weiler, PhD”

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted August 18, 2022 [filmed June 7, 2021]

https://rumble.com/v1ghbuf-james-lyons-weiler-phd.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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