Dr. Vernon Coleman on Vitamin D

“Vitamin D is an essential vitamin for preventing infection. For most people the most important source of vitamin D is sunshine. The lockdowns which forced millions to stay indoors for much of last summer almost appear to have been designed to deprive people of vitamin D and to maximize the number of people suffering from viral infections.”

Read more

Source video:

“The Startling Truth about Covid-19 and Vitamin D”

Vernon Coleman, January 29, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6pNyLLRQSTc/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share