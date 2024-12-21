Stephanie Foster Testifies About Her Jab Injuries and Her Mother's Death in Shoppers Drug Mart

"When she left my house that day she was perfectly fine. And then she got that shot and then she died. Seven minutes after, she died. And I see her in the hospital right after, and she was gone. And so I kept telling them, it was the shot, it was the shot. And the coroner hadn't even looked at my mom, hadn't even touched my mom, she just sat there right beside me in the chair, and I said, no, it's the shot. And the coroner said, no, it's natural causes. And I knew right then, you're lying. You're lying to me. There's no way you know that."

Source video:

"NCI Saskatoon Day 2 - Stephanie Foster"

NCI (Volunteer Team) Posted April 28, 2023 [filmed April 21, 2023]

https://rumble.com/v2l0xu0-nci-saskatoon-day-2-stephanie-foster.html

