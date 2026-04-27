SCREENSHOT - Dr. Lee Merritt

Dr. Lee Merritt on the Military and the VAERS Data: “Why are we not stopping this?”

“If you think we’re fighting a virus, you’re going to act like a victim. If you think we’re fighting a war, you’re going to act like a warrior.”

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Source video:

“Doctor: More UsMilitary Members Died from Vaccine Than COVID. 5 Yr. Fatality Rate of Myocarditis 66%”

livenotbyliesoceania, posted August 30, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NclGaDzMuma2/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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