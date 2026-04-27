"Why aren't we stopping this?"— Dr. Lee Merritt Calls Out the Extraordinary Number of Deaths and Injuries with the Jabs Roll Out
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt on the Military and the VAERS Data: “Why are we not stopping this?”
“If you think we’re fighting a virus, you’re going to act like a victim. If you think we’re fighting a war, you’re going to act like a warrior.”
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Source video:
“Doctor: More UsMilitary Members Died from Vaccine Than COVID. 5 Yr. Fatality Rate of Myocarditis 66%”
livenotbyliesoceania, posted August 30, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NclGaDzMuma2/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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