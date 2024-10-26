Bob Cotton Brings Their Own Data to his County Board of Supervisors

"Let's look at the charts from our very own county health department… This report should have been headlined as, Whoops, Looks Like the Party's Over, Everybody has Caught On That Our Vaccine Never Worked Like We Said It Would."

Read more

Source video:

"8-16-2022 San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session"

countysandiego, streamed August 16, 2022

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share