Fluoro Lay-Down Jab Mandate Protest in Perth, Australia

"Everyone's laying down their hi-vis on the steps of Parliament House"

Source video:

At this morning's demonstration against mandatory vaccination in Perth,

Freedom of Information, December 1, 2021

Bitchute page description [continuation of title] "firefighters, doctors, nurses and teachers laid down their work clothes in front of the Parliament. The Australian state suspended them because they did not get vaccinated."

https://www.bitchute.com/video/W0nShpICLfXM/

Hat tip: Hidden protest: the day a group of West Australians chose freedom at all costs. The December 1, 2021 'fluoro lay-down.'

by Excess Deaths AU

From that article: "A video from the fluoro lay-down in Perth. They are so hard to find online. There was so much censorship that most of them were wiped from the internet. This one was uploaded on the day Dec 1, 2021. I have no idea how it slipped through— probably because it was bitchute and from a very small account. This video was taken very early in the day before I got there— you can see that only a few shirts are actually on the steps relative to the photo in my article." — Excess Deaths AU

*

More screenshots from the video:

This last screenshot is from Excess Deaths AU’s substack post, linked above:

