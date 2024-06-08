Nurse Nicole Urges Governor DeSantis, "Ban the jabs"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Nurse Nicole: "it would really be in the best interest of all Floridians if we ban the jabs"
"injured individuals are not getting the recognition they need, they're not getting the help that they need"
Read more
Source video:
Nurse Nicole: Open Message to Governor DeSantis, Ban the Jab!
Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dec 15, 2023
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free