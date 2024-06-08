Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Nurse Nicole: Open Message to Governor DeSantis, Ban the Jab! Make your own video, spread it on social media, and demand Governor DeSantis stop the distribution of these nanoparticle bioweapons in the state of Florida now! Please CALL and EMAIL Governor DeSantis…