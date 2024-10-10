Who Was Speaking Out in '23? Forest of Fallen at Newport, New South Wales, Australia
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Forest of the Fallen at Newport, New South Wales, Australia
"It really does seem to be making a difference. So we'll just see how we go."
Read more
Source video:
"Forest of the Fallen ||| Newport1 NSW"
November 4, 2023
https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Newport2:b
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free