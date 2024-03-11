"Anybody who does not stand against this, pure evil"—Taras Czebiniak Speaks Out Against Jab Mandates Before the NYC Council
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Taras Czebiniak, Citizen
"Anybody who does not stand against this, pure evil."
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair
September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
[3:45:20 - 3:48:17]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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